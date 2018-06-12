Gonzalez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the A's.

After starting the past four games at shortstop in place of the injured Carlos Correa (side), Gonzalez will make his way to the bench as Correa is set to return to the lineup against Daniel Mengden and the A's. Gonzalez is off to a strong start in June, hitting .400 with four extra-base hits in his first 20 at-bats. Tony Kemp draws the start in left field.