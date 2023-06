Houston recalled Gage from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Gage takes the place of fellow reliever Ryne Stanek (personal), who was placed on the family medical emergency list Saturday. In four relief innings with Houston earlier in the season, Gage allowed a pair of earned runs. He's likely a mid-to-late-inning option for the big club while he's on the roster.