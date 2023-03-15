Gage will likely start the regular season as a member of the Astros' bullpen, Matt Young of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Gage was picked up by the Astros in mid-February, and he'll benefit from the absences of Parker Mushinski (back) and Blake Taylor (elbow) -- both of whom have yet to enter game action this spring. Without that duo, the Astros will be without a lefty in their bullpen, thus opening the door for Gage to claim a roster spot. He made his big-league debut with Toronto in 2022 and maintained a 1.38 ERA and 0.92 WHIP across 13 innings.