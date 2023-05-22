site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Matt Gage: Optioned to Triple-A
Gage was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land by the Astros on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gage allowed two runs over four relief innings during his time with the big club. He's clearing out to make room for Parker Mushinski's return.
