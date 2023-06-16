The Astros optioned Gage to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Gage was called up Sunday to take the place of Ryne Stanek as he went on the bereavement list, and now Gage will head back down as Stanek returns to the team. Gage made two appearances during his brief stint, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings while striking out three batters and walking one. His solid MLB history isn't consistent with his performance in the minors this season (6.59 ERA, 2.05 WHIP), but it's still possible Gage returns to Houston's bullpen later this season.