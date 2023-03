Gage was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land by the Astros on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The southpaw pitched well this spring, allowing just one run with a 6:1 K:BB over six innings, but he nonetheless finds himself on the outside looking in for a roster spot. With Gage headed to the minors, that means the Astros will open the regular season with no left-handers in their bullpen.