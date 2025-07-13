Dubon went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Dubon saw a nine-game hitting streak end Friday, but he responded in a big way with a seventh-inning homer Saturday. That blast ended his power drought at 15 games, during which he hit .260 with five doubles and one RBI. Dubon is getting a chance to play regularly at shortstop while Jeremy Pena (ribs) remains out, though Zack Short is also in the mix at that position. Second base is unlikely to be available to Dubon while top prospect Brice Matthews is up with the big club. In a utility role this year, Dubon is slashing .259/.297/.421 with six homers, 20 RBI, 26 runs scored, 14 doubles and two stolen bases over 211 plate appearances.