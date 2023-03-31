Dubon went 0-for-3 Thursday against the White Sox.
Dubon drew the start at second base on Opening Day and hit ninth. He didn't make an impact on the stat sheet, though it appears that he will have the first chance to maintain the second base job in the absence of Jose Altuve (hand). Dubon hit just .214/.252/.313 across 265 plate appearances in 2022, and if he doesn't improve David Hensley could also receive an opportunity at some point in the coming weeks.
