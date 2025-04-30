Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brendan Rodgers will get the nod at second base Wednesday, but Dubon may have inched ahead of him on the depth chart. Dubon has started at the keystone in four of the last seven games, with Rodgers drawing two starts and Jose Altuve getting one during that stretch. Though the playing time has been tilting in his favor of late, Dubon still has some work to do before solidifying himself as an everyday player; he's slashing just .209/.261/.256 over 47 plate appearances on the season.