Dubon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.

After rapping out a season-high four hits in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Tigers, Dubon will retreat to the bench as the Astros open a four-game set with the Athletics. Dubon had started in four of the past five games, but he's still seemingly viewed as a utility player for Houston and hasn't yet seized hold of an everyday spot in the lineup.