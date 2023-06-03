site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Mauricio Dubon: In leadoff spot Saturday
Dubon is starting at second base and batting leadoff Saturday against the Angels.
Dubon will fill in for Jose Altuve, who has the day off. The 28-year-old Dubon has seen a predictable dip in playing time since Altuve returned two weeks ago from March surgery for a fractured thumb.
