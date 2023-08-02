Dubon is starting at second base and batting leadoff Wednesday against Cleveland.

Dubon has shifted back into a utility role since Jose Altuve returned late last month from a left oblique injury, but the 29-year-old will get the start in Wednesday's matinee game at Minute Maid Park as Altuve takes a scheduled breather. Dubon is slashing .263/.289/.371 with five homers and six steals through 87 games this season with Houston.