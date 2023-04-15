Dubon is batting leadoff for the Astros on Saturday versus the Rangers.
Chas McCormick is out Saturday with vision issues, so Dubon will get his first look at the very top of the Houston lineup. He boasts a .350/.381/.425 slash line through 42 plate appearances this season.
