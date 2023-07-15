Dubon went 1-for-5 with two RBI, one run scored and a stolen base Friday against the Angels.

Dubon continues to fill in for Jose Altuve (oblique) at second base and in the leadoff spot, and his two-RBI single in the sixth inning provided the game-winning runs Friday. He has hit only .225 across his last 10 games and 40 at-bats, though he has still managed five RBI and four runs scored in that span. Dubon already has a career-high 305 plate appearances, and he should get consistent at-bats in the short term before transitioning to a utility role upon Altuve's return.