Dubon isn't in the Astros' lineup for Friday's game against Seattle, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After ending the first half of the season on an 0-for-10 streak, Dubon will take a seat for Houston's first game out of the All-Star break. While he rests, Joey Loperfido, Jake Meyers and Trey Cabbage will start across the Astros' outfield.