Dubon is not in Houston's starting lineup against Texas on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dubon will be on the bench for the beginning of Friday's contest while Jesus Sanchez, Taylor Trammell and Cam Smith start in the outfield from left to right. Dubon has a .503 OPS with eight runs, three doubles, one homer and five RBI in 93 plate appearances since the beginning of August.