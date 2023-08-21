Dubon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
Dubon owns an .880 OPS since Aug. 9, but manager Dusty Baker decided to hold him out Monday. Jake Meyers will enter the lineup in Dubon's place.
