Dubon is not in the lineup for Friday's tilt against the Mets, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

All signs had pointed to Dubon opening the season as the Astros' starting second baseman, but he's now been on the bench in favor of Brendan Rodgers for each of the first two games. Dubon should still play plenty in a utility role, but it's clear that Rodgers is higher than him in the second base pecking order right now.