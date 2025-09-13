Astros' Mauricio Dubon: Out of Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dubon isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Dubon will get a chance to rest his legs Saturday after going 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's blowout victory. His absence will move Jose Altuve to second base while Zach Cole starts in left field.
