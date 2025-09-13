default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dubon isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dubon will get a chance to rest his legs Saturday after going 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's blowout victory. His absence will move Jose Altuve to second base while Zach Cole starts in left field.

More News