Dubon went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.
Dubon had gone 3-for-24 with a double in his last 10 games since his previous multi-hit effort. The 28-year-old has slipped into a part-time role, though it's not strictly a platoon as the right-handed hitter continues to be included against same-handed pitchers. Through 191 plate appearances between the Astros and the Giants, he's slashing .220/.265/.329 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base this season. He'll likely continue to share center field with Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick.