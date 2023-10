Dubon will start in center field and bat seventh in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday at Minnesota.

This is the first start of the series for Dubon, who has gone 2-for-7 with a double in his career against right-hander Sonny Gray, the ALDS Game 3 starter for the Twins. Chas McCormick, who will ride the pine Tuesday, is 0-for-3 with three strikeouts lifetime versus Gray.