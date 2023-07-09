Dubon will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Dubon will close out the Astros' first-half schedule with his 10th consecutive start. He made the first four of those starts at shortstop while Jeremy Pena dealt with neck tightness, but Dubon has since shifted over to second base as a replacement for the injured Jose Altuve (oblique). Additionally, Dubon has assumed Altuve's role as the Astros' table setter, as Dubon will lead off in a sixth straight game after going 5-for-21 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in the prior five contests.