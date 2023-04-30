Dubon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Dubon is 0-for-8 with two strikeouts since his 20-game hit streak came to an end Friday, so Sunday is a well-deserved day off. Rylan Bannon will take over at the keystone and bat eighth in the series finale versus Philadephia.
