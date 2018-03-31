Stassi went 1-for-4 with a double and knocked in a run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Astros had chances Friday -- they were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position -- but only Stassi broke through with a man in scoring position. Stassi, who will be the primary backup to the 34-year-old Brian McCann, got the call for the second game of the season. McCann's unlikely to get much more than 100 starts, so Stassi's in line for a significant amount of plate appearances. His framing and game-calling have improved, so there are no qualms about having him on the field. If he maintains any semblance of offense -- manager A.J. Hinch raved about his improvement at the plate during training camp -- Stassi could be a pleasant sleeper at catcher.