Brantley went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over Boston.

Brantley's first-inning double snapped a string of seven at-bats without a hit. In the last 12 games in which he's hit safely, Brantley has posted multiple hits 10 times. He's raised his season average to .331, which ranks tied for fifth in MLB.

More News
Our Latest Stories