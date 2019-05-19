Brantley went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over Boston.

Brantley's first-inning double snapped a string of seven at-bats without a hit. In the last 12 games in which he's hit safely, Brantley has posted multiple hits 10 times. He's raised his season average to .331, which ranks tied for fifth in MLB.