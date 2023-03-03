Brantley (shoulder) is away from Astros camp while dealing with a family matter, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brantley has yet to play in any Grapefruit League games as he takes things slowly following last August's shoulder surgery. This personal matter will halt his rehab, presumably briefly. The hope is that the 35-year-old will be ready in time for Opening Day.
