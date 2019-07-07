Brantley (hamstring) will serve as the Astros' designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Angels, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After going 4-for-4 in the series opener Friday, Brantley received Saturday off while managing a sore right hamstring. The Astros' decision to include Brantley in the lineup in the final contest before the All-Star break implies that the team isn't concerned about the injury. Josh Reddick will bow out of the lineup to make room for Brantley.