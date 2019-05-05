Brantley went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Angels.

Brantley's big contribution came on a two-run homer -- his sixth home run of the year -- off Trevor Cahill in the third inning, and he added a two-run double in the fifth inning. Brantley has had no trouble adjusting to his new team, hitting .333/.380/.540 across 137 plate appearances.