Astros' Michael Brantley: Collects three RBI

Brantley went 3-for-3 with one run scored, three RBI and one walk in Saturday's exhibition game against the Phillies.

Brantley remains without an extra-base hit this spring, but he's otherwise been solid at the plate with a .345/.406/.345 slash line over 29 at-bats. The 31-year-old again batted cleanup for the Astros, which is a decent chance of where he'll slot into the lineup come Opening Day.