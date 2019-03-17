Astros' Michael Brantley: Collects three RBI
Brantley went 3-for-3 with one run scored, three RBI and one walk in Saturday's exhibition game against the Phillies.
Brantley remains without an extra-base hit this spring, but he's otherwise been solid at the plate with a .345/.406/.345 slash line over 29 at-bats. The 31-year-old again batted cleanup for the Astros, which is a decent chance of where he'll slot into the lineup come Opening Day.
