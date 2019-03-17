Astros' Michael Brantley: Collects three RBI

Brantley went 3-for-3 with one run scored, three RBI and one walk in Saturday's exhibition game against the Phillies.

Brantley remains without an extra-base hit this spring, but he's otherwise been solid at the plate with a .345/.406/.345 slash line over 29 at-bats. The 31-year-old again batted cleanup for the Astros, which is a decent chance of where he'll slot into the lineup come Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...