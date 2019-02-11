Astros' Michael Brantley: Complements order

The Astros view Brantley as an ideal complement to their lineup, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros have a right-handed-heavy lineup that includes Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, George Springer and Yuli Gurriel. As a team, Houston ranked a mediocre 14th with a .733 OPS against right-handers, so adding the left-handed-hitting Brantley into the mix makes perfect sense. "I think he brings a complement to the team we have and adds to a lineup that's going to be one of the best and deepest lineups in baseball next year," Astros president of baseball operations and general manager Jeff Luhnow said. Brantley authored an .889 OPS against right-handers last year, ranking 25th among players with at least 300 at-bats against righties. The 31-year-old outfielder figures to slot in at fifth in the order, between Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel, where RBI opportunities should be aplenty.