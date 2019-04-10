Brantley went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Brantley's seventh-inning double plated Alex Bregman, who had doubled before him, to tie the game. The 31-year-old outfielder has hit in four straight, going 8-for-17 with three extra-base hits and four RBI during that run. As Houston's offense slowly emerges from a slumber, Brantley should be presented with plenty of RBI opportunities as the team's cleanup batter.