Brantley went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Mariners.

The 32-year-old continues thrive in Houston. Brantley is now slashing .320/.379/.516 through 105 games with 16 homers, 61 runs and 67 RBI, including 16 RBI in his last 13 games.