Brantley went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Indians.

Brantley accounted for half of the Astros' four hits against Trevor Bauer and Brad Hand, his former teammates in Cleveland. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games, a stretch during which he's slashed .372/.417/.628 with five extra-base hits, including three home runs, and 10 RBI. His left-handed bat fits in nicely amid the right-handed heavy top of the order.

More News
Our Latest Stories