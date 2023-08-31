Brantley went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Brantley made his season debut Tuesday and proceeded to tally his first hit one game later. Sidelined for the entire season while recovering from shoulder surgery, it's unclear how much Brantley will be able to contribute for the rest of the regular season. Even so, the Astros appear to be willing to give him regular playing time, as he's started both games since being activated while hitting sixth.