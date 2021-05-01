site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Michael Brantley: Four hits in Friday's win
By
RotoWire Staff
Brantley went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rays.
All four hits were singles, as Brantley paced a 15-hit attack by the Astros. The veteran outfielder wraps up a strong April hitting .345 with two homers, five RBI and 17 runs through 22 games.
