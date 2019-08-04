Brantley is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley heads to the bench for just the second time since the All-Star break in what likely amounts to little more than a veteran maintenance day. The 32-year-old came up big in Saturday's 9-0 win, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs. Jake Marisnick will enter the Astros' outfield in Brantley's stead.