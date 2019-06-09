Brantley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager AJ Hinch will hold Brantley out for the day game after the night game, even though the veteran just picked up a breather Monday in Seattle. Brantley's move to the bench may have been influenced in part by his 0-for-9 showing in the first two games. It was just the second time since April 5 the smooth-swinging outfielder failed to record a hit in back-to-back games.