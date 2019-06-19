Brantley went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 loss against the Reds on Wednesday.

It looked like Brantley's two-run blast was going to hold up, but the Reds came back in the bottom of the ninth to win. Still, owners have to be pleased with Brantley's series in Cincinnati, where he went 7-for-13 (.538) with three extra-base hits in three games. Brantley was 3-for-4 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, he is batting .321 with 11 home runs, 42 RBI, 36 runs and three steals in 277 at-bats this season.