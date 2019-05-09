Astros' Michael Brantley: Goes deep twice
Brantley went 2-for-3 with two home runs, one walk and three RBI in a 9-0 win over the Royals on Wednesday.
Brantley took Jorge Lopez deep for a two-run shot in the third inning and hit another solo home run in the fourth inning. He has been on an absolute tear this season with a .340/.386/.603 slash line through 36 games.
