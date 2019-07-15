Astros' Michael Brantley: Has two hits, RBI in win
Brantley went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 12-4 win over Texas.
Brantley has reached base safely in 12 straight games, posting a .360/.411/.500 slash line during that stretch. He's enjoying his finest season since 2014 while sitting in the middle of the Astros' batting order and leads the team with a .324 batting average.
