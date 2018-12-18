Astros' Michael Brantley: Headed to Houston

Brantley has agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with the Astros, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sport reports.

Brantley spent his entire big-league career with the Indians prior to becoming a free agent this offseason (2009-2018). Although the deal hasn't been made official quite yet, both sides have agreed in principle and are working out the details. He put up stellar numbers at the dish a season ago, posting a .309/.364/.468 batting line, and he showed some pop by hammering 17 home runs and driving in 76 over 143 games. Houston already has a number of solid outfielders (George Springer and Josh Reddick to name a few), although Brantley figures to slot in as the starting left fielder, especially considering he made 134 starts in left field during the 2018 season. However, he may also see time at first base and as the designated hitter, per Passan.

