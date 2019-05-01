Brantley is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley will give way to Aledmys Diaz in left field Wednesday as the Astros go with an all right-handed hitting lineup against southpaw Martin Perez. Through 30 games this season, Brantley is slashing .331/.380/.517 with five homers and three stolen bases.