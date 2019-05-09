Brantley is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off against left-hander Mike Minor following a string of six straight starts. The veteran outfielder has been on a tear over his last 15 games, slashing .387/.415/.758 with six homers and 13 RBI over that stretch. In his absence, Josh Reddick and George Springer are starting in the corner outfield spots, with Jake Marisnick getting the nod in center.