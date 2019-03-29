Astros' Michael Brantley: Homers in debut

Brantley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Rays.

Brantley went yard in the fourth inning, tagging Blake Snell for his first home run as an Astro. He also reached base in the sixth inning on a single, but was ultimately caught stealing second base. Notably, Brantley served as the cleanup hitter even with a southpaw on the mound. If he remains in that role throughout the season, he should be in a strong position to drive in runs.

More News
Our Latest Stories