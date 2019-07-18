Brantley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and another run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 rout of the Angels.

Brantley got the Astros on the board by swatting his 100th career home run, a two-run shot off Felix Pena in the first inning. He then scored again in the fifth after getting hit by a pitch. It's just business as usual for the veteran outfielder, who is now slashing .324/.382/.508 with 13 home runs, 51 RBI and 51 runs scored.