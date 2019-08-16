Astros' Michael Brantley: Homers twice in loss
Brantley went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and another run scored in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the A's.
Brantley kept the Astros in the game with two pivotal game-tying home runs. He hit his first long ball in the sixth inning off Mike Fiers, followed by a solo shot off Blake Treinen in the eighth. Despite Brantley's valiant effort, the Astros came up short in what turned into a home run shootout for both sides. The long balls were Brantley's first of the month and 18th of the year as the veteran outfielder remains on pace to surpass his career-best 20-homer campaign in 2014 with Cleveland. Overall this season, Brantley leads Houston in both batting average (.332) and hits (148).
