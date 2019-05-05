Brantley went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Angels.

Brantley clocked his two-run shot in the ninth inning to give Houston a 10-4 lead just for good measure. The first-year Astro started April by going 0-for-15 in his first four games. Since then, he's gone 39-for-103 with 14 extra-base hits and 20 RBI.