Brantley went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

The 32-year-old went yard for the first time since June 19, but he remains on pace for a career-best campaign. Brantley is now slashing .318/.378/.508 with 12 homers, 45 runs and 46 RBI through 83 games, and he's been one of the few healthy constants in the Houston lineup -- a remarkable turnaround for a player who averaged only 95 games a year over his last four seasons in Cleveland.