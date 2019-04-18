Brantley went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics.

Brantley has been front-and-center during the Astros' offensive revival over the last two weeks. He's hitting .385 (15-for-39) with eight RBI and seven runs scored over the last 10 games. As Houston's cleanup hitter, Brantley is in position to take advantage of on-base machines ahead of him in the lineup: George Springer, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman.