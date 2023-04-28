Dusty baker told reporters before Friday's game against the Phillies that Brantley (shoulder) doesn't have an at-bat or innings threshold to reach before rejoining the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

"We kind of leave that up to Mike a little bit," Baker said when asked about when Brantley will be ready. Brantley has missed all of April while recovering from his right shoulder labrum surgery he underwent in August, and he's placed in three rehab games thus far for Triple-A Sugar Land. Assuming no setbacks, it seems likely that Brantley is up with the Astros in the early part of May.